 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest Lincoln men in connection to Thursday stabbing
View Comments
editor's pick

Police arrest Lincoln men in connection to Thursday stabbing

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say they arrested a 29-year-old man Sunday in connection to an alleged assault Thursday that left a 44-year-old Lincoln man with multiple stab wounds.

Lorenzo Taylor, of Lincoln, was taken to jail just before 10 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. 

Lorenzo Taylor

Lorenzo Taylor

Officer Erin Spilker said information from the victim and witnesses led police to a search of a Lincoln home, which turned up clothes that matched witness descriptions and appeared to have blood on them. 

Spilker said the victim told police he had been visiting a friend near 26th and W streets at about 8 p.m. Thursday when he was confronted by two men, with whom he was somewhat familiar.

He was found stabbed multiple times and taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he was treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Spilker said the victim only knew the suspects' first names, but was able to point out a house, which led to a search warrant and the clothes.

She said 58-year-old Alonzo Green, who lived in the home searched, was booked into jail Monday afternoon on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree assault. 

Man goes to jail after allegedly chasing after woman's car with young kids inside near Firth
Lincoln man charged with arson in connection to 11th and A street apartment fire last month
State Patrol investigating 'suspicious' inmate death at Lincoln prison

Crime Stoppers cases

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News