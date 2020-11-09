Police arrest Lincoln men in connection to Thursday stabbing

Police say they arrested a 29-year-old man Sunday in connection to an alleged assault Thursday that left a 44-year-old Lincoln man with multiple stab wounds.

Lorenzo Taylor, of Lincoln, was taken to jail just before 10 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Officer Erin Spilker said information from the victim and witnesses led police to a search of a Lincoln home, which turned up clothes that matched witness descriptions and appeared to have blood on them.

Spilker said the victim told police he had been visiting a friend near 26th and W streets at about 8 p.m. Thursday when he was confronted by two men, with whom he was somewhat familiar.

He was found stabbed multiple times and taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he was treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Spilker said the victim only knew the suspects' first names, but was able to point out a house, which led to a search warrant and the clothes.

She said 58-year-old Alonzo Green, who lived in the home searched, was booked into jail Monday afternoon on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree assault.

