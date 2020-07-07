You are the owner of this article.
Police arrest Lincoln man who allegedly sold heroin to undercover officers 14 times
Police arrest Lincoln man who allegedly sold heroin to undercover officers 14 times

Police arrested a 36-year-old Lincoln man Monday for allegedly selling heroin to an undercover officer more than a dozen times in the past seven months.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Adam Sobotka allegedly sold a total of 12.7 grams of heroin in 14 separate deals between Dec. 11 and Monday. Six times it was mixed with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid similar to morphine, he said.

At 6:40 p.m. Monday, police arrested him on suspicion of 14 counts of delivery of heroin and six counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

Bonkiewicz said the combination of heroin and fentanyl can be particularly dangerous and lead to overdoses. 

Sobotka hasn't yet been charged.

Adam Sobotka
Lori Pilger

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

