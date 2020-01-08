Police arrest Lincoln man on suspicion of road-rage assault over merging

A 20-year-old Lincoln man has been jailed on suspicion of terroristic threats stemming from a road rage over merging Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to North 14th Street and Fletcher Avenue just after 3 p.m. about a group of people fighting, one armed with a tire iron. When they got there, a 39-year-old man was there with his 31-year-old girlfriend and their four children.

Spilker said he told them a man in a black Honda Civic had followed him for 2 miles along 14th Street after he wouldn’t let him merge into his lane in front of him at 14th and Saunders Avenue, just south of the viaduct over Cornhusker Highway.

The 39-year-old man said at one point the other driver told him to pull over so they could fight, before the roundabout at Superior Street. The victim continued driving until the Civic struck their vehicle. Spilker said when the victim stopped and the other driver, Tyquan Petty, approached in a threatening manner, he got out with a tire iron.

She said the victim was recording, telling Petty to stay away, but Petty hit him about a dozen times before the victim hit Petty with a tire iron, ending the assault.