Police arrest Lincoln man in connection to fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian

Police have arrested the man who they believe was at the wheel in a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday night.

Hani Hadgi, 29, was booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury or death.

Victor Melendez II, 41, of Lincoln, died after being struck by an SUV in the Belmont neighborhood at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to a police accident report.

Police found Melendez lying on the ground at 12th and Belmont streets when they got there.

A bystander started CPR as the officers searched for the person responsible. When Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived, they took over life-saving measures and took Melendez by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital, where he later died.

According to the accident report, officers found the GMC Terrain at the end of the block disabled after hitting a street sign. Officers believe the driver had gone into the grass to hit Melendez and then continued driving east.

In police radio traffic, the dispatcher said it was the third time they were called to the area on a disturbance that started with a vandalism report at Hadgi Smoke Shop.