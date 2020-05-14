You are the owner of this article.
Police arrest Lincoln man for scuffle with officer
Police arrest Lincoln man for scuffle with officer

Police arrested a 55-year-old Lincoln man Wednesday afternoon for third-degree assault on an officer after being called to the Casey's at Ninth and South streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said police went there just after 1 p.m. on a report of a man refusing to leave the store and asking people for money in the parking lot.

She said when the man, Robert Hahn, refused to leave and continued yelling, police decided to arrest him for trespassing. But Hahn pulled away, she said, and struggled with officers, even trying to bite one unsuccessfully.

Spilker said officers took Hahn to the ground to take him into custody. During the scuffle an officer ended up with scrapes and cuts to his hands, she said.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

