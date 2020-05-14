Police arrest Lincoln man for scuffle with officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police arrested a 55-year-old Lincoln man Wednesday afternoon for third-degree assault on an officer after being called to the Casey's at Ninth and South streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said police went there just after 1 p.m. on a report of a man refusing to leave the store and asking people for money in the parking lot.

She said when the man, Robert Hahn, refused to leave and continued yelling, police decided to arrest him for trespassing. But Hahn pulled away, she said, and struggled with officers, even trying to bite one unsuccessfully.

Spilker said officers took Hahn to the ground to take him into custody. During the scuffle an officer ended up with scrapes and cuts to his hands, she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

