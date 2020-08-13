Police arrest Lincoln man for driving under influence of drugs, rolling pickup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 39-year-old Lincoln man who rolled his pickup to the edge of Salt Creek early Wednesday has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at 6:30 a.m., police went to 300 Speedway Circle, behind Good Life Fitness on West Van Dorn Street, on the report of a collision.

Officers found a pickup truck that had rolled at least once down an embankment and had come to rest near the creek.

Bonkiewicz said the driver, Justin Sanmiguel, had been driving east on West Van Dorn between U.S. 77 and Park Boulevard when he lost control of the pickup and left the road headed south. He went through a parking lot, destroyed a section of wire fence and continued into a grassy field and down the north side of the creek.

Bonkiewicz said Sanmiguel was acting erratic, causing them to suspect he may be under the influence of drugs. A drug recognition expert evaluated him, concluding that he was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant.

Police arrested him on suspicion of DUI-drugs, negligent driving and no operator's license.

