You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest Lincoln man for driving under influence of drugs, rolling pickup
View Comments
editor's pick

Police arrest Lincoln man for driving under influence of drugs, rolling pickup

{{featured_button_text}}

A 39-year-old Lincoln man who rolled his pickup to the edge of Salt Creek early Wednesday has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at 6:30 a.m., police went to 300 Speedway Circle, behind Good Life Fitness on West Van Dorn Street, on the report of a collision. 

Officers found a pickup truck that had rolled at least once down an embankment and had come to rest near the creek.

Bonkiewicz said the driver, Justin Sanmiguel, had been driving east on West Van Dorn between U.S. 77 and Park Boulevard when he lost control of the pickup and left the road headed south. He went through a parking lot, destroyed a section of wire fence and continued into a grassy field and down the north side of the creek.

Bonkiewicz said Sanmiguel was acting erratic, causing them to suspect he may be under the influence of drugs. A drug recognition expert evaluated him, concluding that he was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant. 

Police arrested him on suspicion of DUI-drugs, negligent driving and no operator's license.

Trooper found missing 14-year-old girl in stolen Jeep, State Patrol says
David City woman to be deported for using someone else's name to get U.S. passport
Colorado man sues 2 Lincoln officers a year after jury finds him not guilty
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News