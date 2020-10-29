Police arrest Lincoln man, allegedly find 3/4 pound of meth in his car

Police arrested a 51-year-old Lincoln man Wednesday night after allegedly finding him with about three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force spotted Michael Muhle driving a silver, 2000 BMW sedan and knew he was wanted in an assault investigation from Monday so followed as he pulled up at an apartment complex near 20th and Randolph Street, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said they contacted him just outside his car and was taken into custody on the assault and for driving under suspension.

Spilker said a search of Muhle turned up a plastic bag with 29.5 grams of methamphetamine and almost $4,000 cash and another 314.6 grams in his car under the passenger seat.

Muhle was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver more than 140 grams of methamphetamine and possession of money while violating a drug law.

Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.