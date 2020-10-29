 Skip to main content
Police arrest Lincoln man, allegedly find 3/4 pound of meth in his car
Police arrest Lincoln man, allegedly find 3/4 pound of meth in his car

Police arrested a 51-year-old Lincoln man Wednesday night after allegedly finding him with about three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force spotted Michael Muhle driving a silver, 2000 BMW sedan and knew he was wanted in an assault investigation from Monday so followed as he pulled up at an apartment complex near 20th and Randolph Street, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Michael Muhle

Michael Muhle

She said they contacted him just outside his car and was taken into custody on the assault and for driving under suspension.

Spilker said a search of Muhle turned up a plastic bag with 29.5 grams of methamphetamine and almost $4,000 cash and another 314.6 grams in his car under the passenger seat.

Muhle was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver more than 140 grams of methamphetamine and possession of money while violating a drug law.

Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases:

Lori Pilger

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

