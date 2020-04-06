Police arrest Lincoln man after finding stolen car

Investigators from the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force arrested a 31-year-old man after spotting a stolen car in the area of 20th and J streets just before 7 p.m. Friday.
Officer Erin Spilker said investigators saw Schyler Zerfas, of Lincoln, get in a black 2018 Hyundai Sonata reported stolen around 9:30 p.m. Thursday from a driveway in the 5200 block of Valley Forge Road.
The 25-year-old victim said he had left his keys in another family member’s vehicle that had been left unlocked and parked on the street. The car was valued at $14,000.
The next day, when investigators spotted the car and attempted to contact Zerfas, he attempted to drive away, striking the unmarked police vehicle, causing $600 damage to it and $800 damage to the stolen car, Spilker said.
She said police pulled Zerfas from the car as he tried to reach for his pockets. When they put him in handcuffs, they reported finding a 2.3-gram bag of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Police arrested Zerfas on suspicion of felony theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant.
