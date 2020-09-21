 Skip to main content
Police arrest Lincoln man after alleged threat at home near UNL's East Campus
Police arrested a 43-year-old Lincoln man early Sunday after he allegedly threatened a woman with a shotgun at a home near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus.

Dutch Jensen

Dutch Jensen

Dutch Jensen went to jail on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and third-degree domestic assault.

Officer Erin Spilker said at 2:30 a.m. police were called to a home in the 4200 block of Holdrege Street, where a 44-year-old woman said a man had a shotgun and was threatening to shoot her with it.

Spilker said police arrived to find Jensen holding a long gun and walking in and out of the house. They were able to get him to put down the gun and arrested him without incident.

Alcohol was believed to have been a factor. No injuries were reported.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger

