Police arrest knife-wielding Lincoln man near 10th and C

Lincoln police say they used pepper spray and a Taser to take a knife-wielding man into custody Thursday night.
Officer Erin Spilker said police had been searching for 41-year-old Son Mai on a felony warrant around 6:30 p.m. and found him at a home in the 1000 block of C Street. She said he had barricaded himself inside an interior room.
After police forced their way into the room, they saw Mai holding a knife above his head and coming toward them, Spilker said. When he refused to drop the knife and kept advancing, they used pepper spray and deployed a Taser and were able to arrest him.
Mai was booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of terroristic threats. Spilker said no one was injured.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: GARZA, JONATHAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/07/1990 Booking Time: 01/30/2020 / 15:21:09 Charges:
SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD - 3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: HARRIS, DEANDRE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/15/1977 Booking Time: 01/30/2020 / 13:33:15 Charges:
DRUG COURT REMAND (M) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: BROOKS, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/07/1988 Booking Time: 01/30/2020 / 12:09:06 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R) WILLFUL RECKLESS DRIVING (M3) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4) DRIVE DURING REVOC/IMPOUND-1ST (M2) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: ROBERTS, NICK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/25/1974 Booking Time: 01/30/2020 / 11:35:20 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: PARKER, SHAUNA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/21/1981 Booking Time: 01/30/2020 / 10:20:07 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: FITZGERALD, KIONDRE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/18/1996 Booking Time: 01/30/2020 / 09:38:14 Charges:
POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: JAMES, TYDARIOUS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/16/1998 Booking Time: 01/30/2020 / 09:38:08 Charges:
POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: GILMORE, DEANGELO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/06/1997 Booking Time: 01/30/2020 / 09:31:25 Charges:
POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: KISSLER, AMY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/10/1982 Booking Time: 01/30/2020 / 09:04:32 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: CAMACHO, VICTOR Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 02/27/1995 Booking Time: 01/30/2020 / 08:48:01 Charges:
DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/.08, FIRST OFFENSE (M) VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: BRADLEY, KELLY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/07/1981 Booking Time: 01/30/2020 / 03:28:26 Charges:
CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: MARTIN, MARKEVIA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 08/20/1999 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 23:14:19 Charges:
ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: PESCADOR, JEDIDIAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/21/1985 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 22:52:11 Charges:
RESISTING ARREST (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: BULLION, WILLIAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/25/1982 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 22:32:15 Charges:
LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: HARRIS, ROBERT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/06/1958 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 22:15:57 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: BARNES, MCKENZIE Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 02/07/1999 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 21:02:00 Charges:
VIOLATE SPEED LIMIT 11 - 15 OVER (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) VIOLATE SPEED LIMIT 6 - 10 OVER (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) NO PROOF INSURANCE (M2) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS MARIJUANA, LESS THAN 1 OZ - 1ST OFF (I) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: CAPES, JONATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/01/1991 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 20:31:16 Charges:
FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: WLEH, ELIJAH Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/27/1969 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 16:16:13 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: SOTO, ROBERTO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 11/26/2001 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 16:10:30 Charges:
HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: MENDOZA, NOEL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 01/21/1988 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 16:02:58 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: LABRILLO, ANTHONY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/28/1976 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 15:05:04 Charges:
GENERATION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY-AGE 19/OVER (F1D)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: MCDONALD, DANGELO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/27/1998 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 14:20:57 Charges:
OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: WILEY, BOBBY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/21/1964 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 12:17:17
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: COMBS, MELISSA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/23/1962 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 12:10:27
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: ELSTUN, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/24/1981 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 10:25:38 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: ELSTUN, MELISSA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/27/1975 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 10:19:54 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: WALTER, VALARIE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/26/1986 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 10:13:25 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-3RD >.15 (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: CHAN, JOHN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/01/1974 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 10:01:56 Charges:
ATTEMPT SEX OFFENDER REGIS ACT VIOLATION (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: NARCISSE, GARY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/21/1961 Booking Time: 01/29/2020 / 09:33:17 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: DEBOER, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/28/1990 Booking Time: 01/28/2020 / 22:01:52 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: SCHROEDER, MYTHANIEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/10/2001 Booking Time: 01/28/2020 / 21:35:47 Charges:
POSS FIREARM WITH FEL 2A DRUG VIOLATION (F2) OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I) OPERATE M/V W/O HEADLIGHTS/TAILLIGHTS (I) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) AID & ABET DEL/INTENT TO DEL CONTR SUBST (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: MASON, KONJI Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/24/1972 Booking Time: 01/28/2020 / 19:55:53 Charges:
ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2A FELONY (F3A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) TERRORISTIC THREAT (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: JINDRA, KRISTI Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/24/1982 Booking Time: 01/28/2020 / 19:16:25 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: THOMPSON, JOHN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/16/2000 Booking Time: 01/28/2020 / 19:09:00 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) RESIST ARREST, 2ND/SUBSEQ OFFENSE (F3A) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG (M3) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) 3RD DEG ASSAULT ON OFFICER (F3A) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-31-2020
Last, First Name: LATELLE, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/30/1981 Booking Time: 01/28/2020 / 16:38:14 Charges:
STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
