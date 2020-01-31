Police arrest knife-wielding Lincoln man near 10th and C

Lincoln police say they used pepper spray and a Taser to take a knife-wielding man into custody Thursday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said police had been searching for 41-year-old Son Mai on a felony warrant around 6:30 p.m. and found him at a home in the 1000 block of C Street. She said he had barricaded himself inside an interior room.

After police forced their way into the room, they saw Mai holding a knife above his head and coming toward them, Spilker said. When he refused to drop the knife and kept advancing, they used pepper spray and deployed a Taser and were able to arrest him.

Mai was booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of terroristic threats. Spilker said no one was injured.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

