You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police arrest knife-wielding Lincoln man near 10th and C
View Comments
editor's pick

Police arrest knife-wielding Lincoln man near 10th and C

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they used pepper spray and a Taser to take a knife-wielding man into custody Thursday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said police had been searching for 41-year-old Son Mai on a felony warrant around 6:30 p.m. and found him at a home in the 1000 block of C Street. She said he had barricaded himself inside an interior room.

Son Mai

Son Mai

After police forced their way into the room, they saw Mai holding a knife above his head and coming toward them, Spilker said. When he refused to drop the knife and kept advancing, they used pepper spray and deployed a Taser and were able to arrest him.

Mai was booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of terroristic threats. Spilker said no one was injured.

Police investigate 2 reports of gunshots Thursday, no one injured
Bookkeeper gets prison time for embezzling thousands from Denton-based contractor

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News