Police arrest ex-Husker on domestic assault allegation

Former Husker football player Jaylin Bradley spent the weekend in jail after police arrested him Saturday night for an alleged domestic assault in an apartment complex parking lot.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Bradley, 21, with second-degree domestic assault, a felony, on Monday.

He made a brief court appearance, posted his $10,000 bond and was out of jail by mid-afternoon.

In an affidavit for his arrest, Lincoln police said shortly before 9 p.m. they went sent out to a verbal disturbance at a home near 40th Street and Pioneers Boulevard about a man and woman arguing.

When police got there, the man was gone but they found a 19-year-old woman crying and appearing hysterical. She said she had tried to talk to Bradley, her ex, earlier that night at his apartment complex, but he refused to get out of his car, then drove at about 5 p.m., hitting her with his front bumper.

She said that when he tried to drive away a second time, his tire rubbed against her right knee, leaving a burn mark.

Police said at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday they went to Bradley's apartment building, where they found hand prints on the hood of his car in the parking lot and on the driver's side window.