Police arrest 48-year-old Lincoln man who allegedly yelled at neighbors, threatened them with box cutter
Police arrest 48-year-old Lincoln man who allegedly yelled at neighbors, threatened them with box cutter

A 48-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Tuesday for allegedly threatening his neighbors with a box cutter, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said just after 4 p.m. police were called to an apartment near South 14th and Sioux streets in Indian Village about a man yelling.

Cory Courage

Cory Courage

Tenants of two separate apartments, a 16-year-old boy and a 62-year-old woman, told police they saw their neighbor, Cory Courage, holding a box cutter and yelling. They told police he threatened to cut them.

Police found Courage at his apartment. He initially wouldn't come out, they said, but eventually did and was arrested.

Prosecutors charged him Wednesday with terroristic threats.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

