Police arrest 45-year-old woman for assault in connection to cutting

Police arrested a 45-year-old Lincoln woman at about 10:30 Tuesday night after getting called about a cutting.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they were called to a home on Northwest 53rd Street near Adams Street and found a 52-year-old man with a minor cut on his right arm and bloody handprints throughout the home.

Police ended up arresting Natalie Randall on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Bonkiewicz said they believe she had become angry while engaged in an argument with the victim, grabbed a knife and began swinging it around. One of her swings connected with the victim’s right arm, cutting him.

