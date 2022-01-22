 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police arrest 38-year-old man after finding drugs, handgun
Police arrest 38-year-old man after finding drugs, handgun

Jason Pratt

A 38-year-old man was arrested downtown Friday night after officers found drugs and a gun in his car, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Jason Pratt was pulled over near 7th and P streets at about 11:30 p.m. during a routine traffic stop, police said.

Officers suspected criminal activity and searched the vehicle, finding cocaine and a handgun.

Pratt was booked in the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of money while violating a drug law and possession a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.

Reach the writer at jthompson@journalstar.com

News intern

Jenna Thompson

