Police arrest 38-year-old man after finding drugs, handgun

A 38-year-old man was arrested downtown Friday night after officers found drugs and a gun in his car, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
Jason Pratt was pulled over near 7th and P streets at about 11:30 p.m. during a routine traffic stop, police said.
Officers suspected criminal activity and searched the vehicle, finding cocaine and a handgun.
Pratt was booked in the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of money while violating a drug law and possession a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.
