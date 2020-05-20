You are the owner of this article.
Police arrest 31-year-old Lincoln man on felony after he allegedly stole $67 of Budweiser
Police arrest 31-year-old Lincoln man on felony after he allegedly stole $67 of Budweiser

A 31-year-old Lincoln man got arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly ran out of a convenience store with cases of Budweiser without paying.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Luis Corral of Lincoln was jailed and charged Tuesday with felony theft by shoplifting. 

Luis Corral

He said at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, police went to the Kwik Shop at 27th and W streets on a report about the shoplifting. An employee gave officers a description and showed them video of Corral and a second suspect leaving with $67 worth of beer.

Bonkiewicz said police found Corral and others drinking the stolen beer in a courtyard two blocks away in the 800 block of North 26th Street. He said when police went to arrest Corral, he tensed up and yanked his arms to resist officers' efforts to put him in handcuffs.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

