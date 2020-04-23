You are the owner of this article.
Police arrest 30-year-old Lincoln man with burglar tools early Thursday
Police arrested a 30-year-old Lincoln man early Thursday after someone allegedly spotted him looking through cars at a west Lincoln apartment complex.

Officer Erin Spilker said the call sent police to the Folsom Ridge Apartments in the 2100 block of Southwest Ninth Street at 4 a.m.

She said the caller had gotten up to let their dog out and noticed a man wearing a head lamp looking into vehicles.

Spilker said police arrived and found Robert Rodriguez, who matched the description, nearby carrying an 11-inch knife in his waistband and with a bolt cutter, side cutters, a pocket knife and a hex wrench set.

She said he also had a backpack with loose change, miscellaneous jewelry, ammunition and a key fob for a vehicle.

They arrested Rodriguez on suspicion of second-offense carrying a concealed weapon and possession of burglar tools.

"Larcenies from auto continued to be a concern," Spilker said. "We rely on our great citizens to be the eyes and ears when we cannot be."

Robert Rodriguez

Robert Rodriguiez

 Courtesy photo
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

