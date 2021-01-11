Police arrest 25-year-old man in early morning home break-in near 48th and Van Dorn

Lincoln police arrested a 25-year-old man early Monday after alert neighbors called in on a burglary in progress at a home near 48th and Van Dorn streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said callers said they heard glass breaking and saw one or two people going into a vacant home being renovated in the 3100 block of South 48th Street.

As police surrounded the home, they saw a man inside who ran but was caught several blocks away. His Ford Fusion found in the area had construction equipment inside that the 71-year-old homeowner said belonged to him.

Spilker said they arrested Bryce Peterson on suspicion of burglary, failure to obey an order of police and carrying a concealed weapon after allegedly finding a 7-inch knife in the pocket of his sweatshirt.

ODD CRIME STORIES FROM 2020:

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.