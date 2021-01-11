 Skip to main content
Police arrest 25-year-old man in early morning home break-in near 48th and Van Dorn
Lincoln police arrested a 25-year-old man early Monday after alert neighbors called in on a burglary in progress at a home near 48th and Van Dorn streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said callers said they heard glass breaking and saw one or two people going into a vacant home being renovated in the 3100 block of South 48th Street.

Bryce Peterson

As police surrounded the home, they saw a man inside who ran but was caught several blocks away. His Ford Fusion found in the area had construction equipment inside that the 71-year-old homeowner said belonged to him.

Spilker said they arrested Bryce Peterson on suspicion of burglary, failure to obey an order of police and carrying a concealed weapon after allegedly finding a 7-inch knife in the pocket of his sweatshirt. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

