Police arrest 25-year-old man in early morning home break-in near 48th and Van Dorn

Lincoln police arrested a 25-year-old man early Monday after alert neighbors called in on a burglary in progress at a home near 48th and Van Dorn streets.
Officer Erin Spilker said callers said they heard glass breaking and saw one or two people going into a vacant home being renovated in the 3100 block of South 48th Street.
As police surrounded the home, they saw a man inside who ran but was caught several blocks away. His Ford Fusion found in the area had construction equipment inside that the 71-year-old homeowner said belonged to him.
Spilker said they arrested Bryce Peterson on suspicion of burglary, failure to obey an order of police and carrying a concealed weapon after allegedly finding a 7-inch knife in the pocket of his sweatshirt.
