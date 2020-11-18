Police arrest 25-year-old Lincoln man suspected of raping woman

Police arrested a 25-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday in connection with a sexual assault reported Sept. 19.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 28-year-old woman had gone to an Omaha hospital saying she had been raped by a man she didn't know in an apartment in Lincoln after a night out with friends.

She contacted family members saying she needed help and sent them her location from her phone.

Spilker said investigators interviewed witnesses and analyzed digital evidence and developed Innocent Magaya as a suspect. They interviewed him and collected his DNA on Oct. 27. It was sent to the State Crime Lab, which found his DNA in the evidence collected from his accuser at the hospital, she said.

On Tuesday just before 6 p.m., an investigator contacted Magaya outside a house in the 3100 block of Starr Street where he lived.

Spilker said when he was told he was under arrest, he said, "No, I'm not."

After a lengthy struggle with two officers and the use of a Taser, Magaya was taken into custody, checked out at a Lincoln hospital, then taken to jail, she said.

He was booked on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, false imprisonment and resisting arrest.