Police arrest 23-year-old Lincoln man in connection to downtown Lincoln stabbing

Police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old Lincoln man in connection to a stabbing downtown early Saturday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Ali Alder went to jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Bonkiewicz said at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, a fight broke out among a group of people near 16th and Q streets. Police arrived to find a 23-year-old victim with two stab wounds to his abdomen and another to his left side.

He said the victim knew his attacker.

The victim initially was in critical condition, but since has been upgraded to stable, Bonkiewicz said Monday.

