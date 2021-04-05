 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest 23-year-old Lincoln man in connection to downtown Lincoln stabbing
0 comments
editor's pick

Police arrest 23-year-old Lincoln man in connection to downtown Lincoln stabbing

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old Lincoln man in connection to a stabbing downtown early Saturday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Ali Alder went to jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Ali Alder

Ali Alder

Bonkiewicz said at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, a fight broke out among a group of people near 16th and Q streets. Police arrived to find a 23-year-old victim with two stab wounds to his abdomen and another to his left side.

He said the victim knew his attacker.

The victim initially was in critical condition, but since has been upgraded to stable, Bonkiewicz said Monday. 

NU to consider adopting environmental, social factors policy for investing endowment funds
Lincoln teen reports being robbed at gunpoint of his pickup Saturday afternoon

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some Florida residents hesitant to leave amid evacuations

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News