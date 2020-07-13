Police arrest 2 men in their 20s accused of sexually assaulting Lincoln woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police continued working Monday to confirm the identifies of two men in their 20s arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 911 call at 1:43 a.m. Sunday sent police to the 4100 block of Adams Street, where a Lincoln man said his 20-year-old wife had been inside the home and believed she had been sexually assaulted.

Spilker said the woman told police she had been hanging out with two men who forced intercourse on her.

She said police interviewed the two suspects and arrested them. At this point, Spilker said she wasn't able to provide their names and ages because they still are verifying the information. In the meantime, they were booked into jail as John Does.

