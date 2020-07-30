You are the owner of this article.
Police arrest 2 men in connection to armed robbery at Lincoln home
Two Lincoln men have been arrested in connection with a residential robbery reported Sunday, police say.

Ronnie Swartz, 23, and James L. Lopez, 22, both were jailed Wednesday on suspicion of robbery.

Ronnie Swartz
James Lopez

Officer Erin Spilker said the victim, a 47-year-old Lincoln man, told police on Sunday that two men, one of whom was armed, came in his home through an open door over the lunch hour that day and beat and robbed him.

It happened in the 1900 block of Sumner Street.

The victim had been struck in the face with the gun, cutting him, before the thieves took off with his Yocum electric bike, phone, wallet, DVD player and DVDs.

Spilker said the investigation led to Swartz, who had previously asked the victim how much his electric bike was worth and was arrested at the Hall of Justice, and to Lopez, who was arrested Wednesday night at 16th and D streets.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

