Police arrest 19-year-old Lincoln man on 13-year-old girl's sex assault allegation

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Police arrested a 19-year-old Lincoln man Monday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault on the allegations of a 13-year-old girl.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Feb. 23 the girl reported a rape that she said occurred a month earlier.

He said the girl told police she had met Dalton Dietrich on social media and went to his home in northwest Lincoln, where she says he raped her.