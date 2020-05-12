Police arrest 19-year-old Lincoln man on 13-year-old girl's sex assault allegation

Police arrested a 19-year-old Lincoln man Monday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault on the allegations of a 13-year-old girl.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Feb. 23 the girl reported a rape that she said occurred a month earlier.
He said the girl told police she had met Dalton Dietrich on social media and went to his home in northwest Lincoln, where she says he raped her.
Police arrested Dietrich on Monday morning. Prosecutors charged him Tuesday with first-degree sexual assault.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.