Police arrest 19-year-old involved in injury hit-and-run

Lincoln police arrested the motorcyclist suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run that injured an officer earlier this month.

Police located 19-year-old Alexander Nelson while he was leaving his workplace Thursday evening, according to Lincoln Police Department Sgt. Chris Vollmer.

LPD had been in search of Nelson for several days following the incident.

On Aug. 11, officers spotted a green motorcycle driving recklessly near 14th and O Streets. The driver then drove on a sidewalk between P and Q streets, striking an LPD bike patrol officer and causing non-life-threatening injuries to the victim. The motorcyclist then sped away.

Vollmer said Nelson spray painted the motorcycle silver and sold it to an uninvolved party.

Nelson was arrested and booked in the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of second degree assault of an officer and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.