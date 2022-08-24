 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police arrest 18-year-old in stabbing of Lincoln man, officials say

  Updated
Reported Stabbing, 8.23

Lincoln police say they arrested an 18-year-old suspected in a stabbing reported Tuesday outside of an apartment complex.

 NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star file photo

Police on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old man who they say is responsible for stabbing a 39-year-old who was initially hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening. 

Anthony Rouch was arrested less than 24 hours after the stabbing transpired amid a fight at a northwest Lincoln apartment complex.

Officers responded to the area near First and Belmont streets after callers reported a fight involving six or seven people, including one knife-wielding man, now identified as Rouch. 

First responders found a 39-year-old Lincoln man who had suffered a single stab wound to his chest, according to the news release. The man, who police have not identified, has stabilized in the hours since the alleged stabbing, according to the news release.  

A 15-year-old girl from Lincoln was also taken to the hospital after she suffered a head injury when she was pushed to the ground amid the fight, according to police. Her condition is unclear.

Rouch, who was arrested around noon Wednesday near First Street and Garber Avenue, was taken to the Lancaster County jail. He has not been formally charged with a crime. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

