editor's pick

Police arrest 18-year-old for grocery store burglary

  • Updated
Curtis Thompson mugshot

Mugshot of Curtis Thompson.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man for the burglary of IGA Marketplace in northwest Lincoln.

Curtis Thompson was lodged in Lancaster County Jail Saturday evening on suspicion of causing $200 of damage and stealing $900 worth of product from the grocery store, the Lincoln Police Department reported.

A 17-year-old male, who police believe was also involved, was referred to juvenile services, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

Police were called to the 4600 block of West Huntington Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. July 11. The caller reported a broken window and stolen merchandise.

Surveillance video observed the two suspects stealing alcohol and other items.

Thompson is lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

Police logo 2020
