Police arrest 21-year-old Lincoln man accused of drive-by shooting

Lincoln police arrested a 21-year-old man for a drive-by shooting in September at an apartment near 23rd and Vine streets.

Three adults and a 2-year-old child were inside the home at the time, police say.

Friday, Cameron R. Smith, of Lincoln, made his first court appearance on a charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm at an occupied house.

A warrant went out for his arrest in September. Police arrested him at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, Lincoln police were called to North 23rd Street on a report of shots fired at an apartment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an affidavit for Smith’s arrest, police said at least four people showed up looking for a man inside. After about 10 minutes of tapping on the windows and calling out his name, someone tried unsuccessfully to climb in a window.

Not long after came the sound of gunshots.

Police found four shell casings outside the apartment and bullet holes in a window, a screen, siding and an exterior wall.

Witnesses told police Smith was the shooter, according to court records.

No one was injured.