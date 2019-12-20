Police arrest 21-year-old Lincoln man accused of drive-by shooting

Lincoln police arrested a 21-year-old man for a drive-by shooting in September at an apartment near 23rd and Vine streets.
Three adults and a 2-year-old child were inside the home at the time, police say.
Friday, Cameron R. Smith, of Lincoln, made his first court appearance on a charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm at an occupied house.
A warrant went out for his arrest in September. Police arrested him at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, Lincoln police were called to North 23rd Street on a report of shots fired at an apartment.
In an affidavit for Smith’s arrest, police said at least four people showed up looking for a man inside. After about 10 minutes of tapping on the windows and calling out his name, someone tried unsuccessfully to climb in a window.
Not long after came the sound of gunshots.
Police found four shell casings outside the apartment and bullet holes in a window, a screen, siding and an exterior wall.
Witnesses told police Smith was the shooter, according to court records.
No one was injured.
