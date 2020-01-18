You are the owner of this article.
Police: Armed robbers took money, electronics from Belmont home
Police: Armed robbers took money, electronics from Belmont home

Lincoln police responded to an armed robbery in the Belmont neighborhood Friday night.

Capt. Todd Kocian said four to five people armed with handguns kicked down the door of a home on the 3400 block of Portia Street at about 11 p.m. during a party.

They took money and personal items, including cellphones and other electronics, Kocian said. The total loss was estimated to be around $2,200.

There had been no arrests and the incident was still under investigation as of Saturday afternoon.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

