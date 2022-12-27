Police allege Lincoln man fired shots in response to crash, killing neighbor

A 23-year-old Lincoln man is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon on a second-degree murder charge for an early morning shooting Friday that left his neighbor dead.

In an affidavit for Karsen Rezac's arrest, Lincoln police allege he fired six shots into the driver's side door of Kupo Mleya's Jeep Patriot, fatally wounding Mleya, after Mleya struck his GMC Yukon as he backed out of his driveway.

The two lived a block away on Washington Street, but didn't know each other.

Police headed to 20th and Washington streets on a report of a crash followed by several gunshots shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday and found Mleya in the driver's seat of his Jeep with critical gunshot wounds.

Offices and rescue workers tried to save him, but Mleya, 38, died at the scene.

In court records, Officer Chistopher Schamber said witnesses told police they saw a light-colored SUV driving away, and investigators developed Rezac as a suspect because he owned a white 2000 GMC Yukon and lived nearby.

Schamber said they found the Yukon about three blocks away near the intersection of 20th and Euclid Avenue.

He said it had damage to the passenger side, consistent with debris found at the scene, and a rear passenger window had been damaged by a gunshot.

Schamber said they found a 9mm gun and several casings inside.

They arrested Rezac near 28th Street and Tierra Drive on Saturday morning.

Schamber said they believe that Rezac grabbed his gun from the center console and "freaked out," firing six shots toward the other driver, Mleya, after he ran into his SUV.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Rezac on Tuesday with second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The charges carry a possible sentence of at least 25 years and up to life in prison.

Mleya, a native of Zimbabwe, emigrated to the U.S. to attend school and had worked at the Lincoln bike shop Cycle Works, at Frontier Harley-Davidson and as a groundskeeper at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he was a student in the late 2010s.

Family have organized a Go Fund Me to pay for his funeral costs that had raised over $25,000 as of Tuesday.

News of Mleya's killing made headlines in his native country, where the president of Zimbabwe, Constantino Chiwenga, visited the family to offer his condolences.

Chiwenga had worked with Mleya's father, Brigadier General Fakazi Mleya, who died in 2007 a national hero.

