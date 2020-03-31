Police: 38-year-old Lincoln woman died after accidental fall

A 38-year-old Lincoln woman has died after accidentally falling from a two-story window near 27th and J streets Saturday afternoon, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said police went to a home in the 500 block of South 27th Street at about 1 p.m. investigating a disturbance call. While speaking to someone on one side of the house, neighbors alerted them that someone was coming out of a window on the other side.

That person, Ralonda Schulte, accidentally fell and hit her head and died at a Lincoln hospital later that night, Spilker said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schulte was not the source of or any part of the police investigation.

Spilker said it's unclear why Schulte went out the window. The situation remains under investigation but has been ruled accidental.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.