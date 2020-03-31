You are the owner of this article.
Police: 38-year-old Lincoln woman died after accidental fall
A 38-year-old Lincoln woman has died after accidentally falling from a two-story window near 27th and J streets Saturday afternoon, police say. 

Officer Erin Spilker said police went to a home in the 500 block of South 27th Street at about 1 p.m. investigating a disturbance call. While speaking to someone on one side of the house, neighbors alerted them that someone was coming out of a window on the other side. 

That person, Ralonda Schulte, accidentally fell and hit her head and died at a Lincoln hospital later that night, Spilker said.

Schulte was not the source of or any part of the police investigation. 

Spilker said it's unclear why Schulte went out the window. The situation remains under investigation but has been ruled accidental. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

