Police: 37-year-old Lincoln man caught on video walking naked near 84th and Old Cheney
Police: 37-year-old Lincoln man caught on video walking naked near 84th and Old Cheney

Police say they cited a 37-year-old Lincoln man with indecent exposure for allegedly walking around naked near 84th Street and Old Cheney Road Monday night and doing the same thing twice last month.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the area around 10 p.m. Monday. A man said a completely nude man was walking around his property and that the same man had done the same thing March 7 and 8. 

Spilker said officers found a man in the area matching the caller's description, though then in clothes, and were able to ID him from surveillance video captured from all three incidents. 

Police cited the man on three misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

