Police: 31-year-old slashed by stranger in parking lot of Lincoln Walmart

A 31-year-old man was slashed in the face by a stranger Saturday afternoon after yelling at him to slow down in the parking lot of a Lincoln Walmart, police say.
It happened just before 2 p.m. outside the store at 27th and Superior streets.
Officer Erin Spilker said the victim told police a car was speeding through the lot and he yelled for the driver to slow down. The driver got out and confronted him, threatening to kill him, pulling out a knife and swinging it at him.
Spilker said the victim was able to push the attacker away but was cut in the face with the knife, then punched several times before the man left.
The victim was treated at a Lincoln hospital for his injuries.
Police are analyzing video from the store, Spilker said.
