 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 31-year-old slashed by stranger in parking lot of Lincoln Walmart
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Police: 31-year-old slashed by stranger in parking lot of Lincoln Walmart

{{featured_button_text}}

A 31-year-old man was slashed in the face by a stranger Saturday afternoon after yelling at him to slow down in the parking lot of a Lincoln Walmart, police say.

It happened just before 2 p.m. outside the store at 27th and Superior streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said the victim told police a car was speeding through the lot and he yelled for the driver to slow down. The driver got out and confronted him, threatening to kill him, pulling out a knife and swinging it at him. 

Spilker said the victim was able to push the attacker away but was cut in the face with the knife, then punched several times before the man left.

The victim was treated at a Lincoln hospital for his injuries.

Police are analyzing video from the store, Spilker said.

Lincoln man arrested after allegedly shooting at Arnold Heights home
Nebraska pays $850K to women attacked by prison escapee

CRIME STOPPERS CASES

Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News