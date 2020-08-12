You are the owner of this article.
Police: 21-year-old Lincoln man crashed into mailboxes and a tree in stolen SUV
Police: 21-year-old Lincoln man crashed into mailboxes and a tree in stolen SUV

Police say a 21-year-old Lincoln man crashed into mailboxes and a tree Tuesday night in the Belmont neighborhood in a stolen SUV.

It happened at 8:10 p.m.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they were called to a rollover in the 1600 block of Fairfield Street. Witnesses said the driver, later identified as Austin Baldwin, had run from the 2006 Chevy HHR after hitting a tree.

He said Baldwin fled through backyards but ultimately was caught near 20th and Benton streets.

Bonkiewicz said officers learned that the SUV had been reported stolen in June out of Centerville, South Dakota, a town 25 miles north of Vermillion.

He said officers also found brass knuckles in the vehicle and learned that Baldwin had five active arrest warrants and that his driver’s license was suspended.

Police arrested him on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, obstructing an officer, willful reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Austin Baldwin

