Police: 73-year-old Lincoln woman fought off attacker

A 73-year-old woman fought off a 27-year-old man trying to stab her Monday night, police say.
Sgt. Angela Sands said the woman was getting into her car near 10th and South streets at about 7 p.m. when a man approached, asked for a ride and positioned himself so she couldn’t close the door. When she said no, he put a knife to her neck, she said.
Sands said the woman fought him off, honking her horn to try to get attention. That’s when, she said, he tried to stab her in the chest but failed. The 73-year-old victim was left with an injury to her thumb.
The man left before police got there, but they found a man who matched the attacker's description, Guno Yankton, a block away and arrested him at 8:30 p.m.
Yankton, of 935 South St., was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon. He also was accused of loitering and trespassing for kicking in the door of a nearby apartment after the attack.
Sands said alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.
