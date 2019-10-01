Lincoln police are looking for a 21-year-old man who now is charged in connection to a drive-by shooting last month at an apartment near 23rd and Vine streets.
Three adults and a 2-year-old child were inside the residence at the time, police say.
On Friday, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Cameron R. Smith with unlawful discharge of a firearm at an occupied house and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He hasn't yet been picked up on it.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, Lincoln police got called to North 23rd Street on a report of shots fired at the apartment.
In an affidavit for Smith's arrest, police said at least four people showed up looking for a man inside. After about 10 minutes of tapping on the windows and calling out his name, someone tried unsuccessfully to climb in a window.
Not long after came the sound of gunshots.
Police found four casings outside the apartment and bullet holes in a window, screen, siding and exterior wall.
Witnesses told police Smith was the shooter, according to court records.
No one was injured.