Lincoln police are looking for a 21-year-old man who now is charged in connection to a drive-by shooting last month at an apartment near 23rd and Vine streets.

Three adults and a 2-year-old child were inside the residence at the time, police say.

On Friday, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Cameron R. Smith with unlawful discharge of a firearm at an occupied house and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He hasn't yet been picked up on it.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, Lincoln police got called to North 23rd Street on a report of shots fired at the apartment.

In an affidavit for Smith's arrest, police said at least four people showed up looking for a man inside. After about 10 minutes of tapping on the windows and calling out his name, someone tried unsuccessfully to climb in a window.

Not long after came the sound of gunshots.

Police found four casings outside the apartment and bullet holes in a window, screen, siding and exterior wall.

Witnesses told police Smith was the shooter, according to court records.

No one was injured.

