Pleasant Dale man stole $200,000 worth of goods, services from Waverly contractor, sheriff says

A Pleasant Dale man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stole more than $200,000 worth of equipment, money, services and time from the Waverly contractor that had employed him, Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies said in court records.

Anthony Martin, 50, was charged with two counts of felony theft by deception for the series of thefts, which occurred between May 2017 and June 2021, Deputy Jeremy Schwarz said in the affidavit for his arrest.

Schwarz said a manager at Capital Tower and Communications filed a report with the sheriff's office last June and later provided details from an internal company investigation that documented the years of allegations against Martin.

The company alleged Martin repeatedly deceived his former employer by stealing 6,000 pounds of copper wire and a flatbed trailer, wrongfully using the company's credit card, submitting false timesheets and expense reports and improperly using purchase orders to buy personal construction materials, Schwarz said in the affidavit.

Martin also directed company employees to work on projects at his own Pleasant Dale residence while on the clock, Schwarz said.

In total, Capital Tower told investigators the alleged thefts cost the company $203,432.

Martin was arrested and charged with the crime Tuesday. He paid $500 to be released from the Lancaster County jail on bond, according to court filings.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.