 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Playtime's over': Raymond winery operator accused of firing weapon in dispute with employee
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

'Playtime's over': Raymond winery operator accused of firing weapon in dispute with employee

  • Updated
  • 0

A woman operating Windcrest Winery has been arrested for terroristic threats after she fired a handgun, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. 

Cynthia Koester

Cynthia Koester

Cynthia Koester, 58, is leasing to own the winery at 3110 W. Branched Oak Road, he said, and hired a 43-year-old male employee to help manage the business. Both live on the property, which Wagner said the department has been called to multiple times this week to manage a dispute between the two. 

At about 5 p.m. Thursday, Koester texted the man "playtime's over" before he heard a single gunshot, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they confiscated a 38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver with one spent round and five live rounds inside. 

Ex-nurse at Lancaster County Jail accused of inappropriate relationships with inmates, theft of catalytic converters
Lincoln man who repeatedly sold heroin, fentanyl to undercover officer gets prison time
Lincoln man sentenced for attempted murder in Grand Island last year
27-year-old inmate gets 36-50 years for assault on two prison staff members
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News