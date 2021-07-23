'Playtime's over': Raymond winery operator accused of firing weapon in dispute with employee

A woman operating Windcrest Winery has been arrested for terroristic threats after she fired a handgun, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.
Cynthia Koester, 58, is leasing to own the winery at 3110 W. Branched Oak Road, he said, and hired a 43-year-old male employee to help manage the business. Both live on the property, which Wagner said the department has been called to multiple times this week to manage a dispute between the two.
At about 5 p.m. Thursday, Koester texted the man "playtime's over" before he heard a single gunshot, authorities said.
When officers arrived, they confiscated a 38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver with one spent round and five live rounds inside.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Ella Katherine Waddington
|Date Missing:
|07-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELLA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alexandro Jaramillo
|Date Missing:
|07-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXANDRO is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Imogene Huffaker
|Date Missing:
|07-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|92
|Current Age:
|92
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
IMOGENE is a 92 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gracie Gutierrez
|Date Missing:
|07-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Pink
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
GRACIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Pink hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Lerae Wallace
|Date Missing:
|07-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXIS is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Arianna A Barker
|Date Missing:
|07-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARIANNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Jazzlyn Stone Davis
|Date Missing:
|07-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
JAZZLYN is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Daliyah D Travis-mackins
|Date Missing:
|07-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DALIYAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tavian A Wright
|Date Missing:
|07-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
TAVIAN is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Stevie Shoemaker
|Date Missing:
|07-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Nance CO SO Fullerton
STEVIE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Reaunna S Steele
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
REAUNNA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Derek Randall Loos
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|29
|Current Age:
|29
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DEREK is a 29 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Delvin J Amaya
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DELVIN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Leah R Noyd
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Columbus PD
LEAH is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Madison Nowlin Lee
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
MADISON is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Quan A White
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QUAN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zaccheaus Lee Venteicher
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|152
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZACCHEAUS is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 152 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Lukas Garland Koebel
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Gray
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LUKAS is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Gray eyes.
Juliana Yesenia Cardona Hodge
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JULIANA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah Matthew Hespen
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|264
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 264 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Josie Flores
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSIE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gage Chitwood
|Date Missing:
|07-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Gering PD
GAGE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Hezekiah Noel Camacho
|Date Missing:
|07-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
HEZEKIAH is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sariya Marquel Pearson
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SARIYA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Zavion Johnson
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZAVION is a 19 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
William Saunders
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Paul Andrew Gibbs
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PAUL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mayalyn G Thompson
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MAYALYN is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tate Reece Wolfe
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TATE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Mason Benson
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MASON is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gracie Gutierrez
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRACIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Grace Oliver
|Date Missing:
|07-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRACE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elija A Rivera
|Date Missing:
|07-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ELIJA is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
William A Brown
|Date Missing:
|07-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mayalyn G Thompson
|Date Missing:
|07-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MAYALYN is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Unknown hair and Unknown eyes.
Alencia Victoria Perez
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALENCIA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Pablo Flores-carcamo
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PABLO is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Stephanie Yvonne Sneed
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
STEPHANIE is a 41 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Jadelyn Lorraine Nelson
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JADELYN is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Judy L Ike
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
JUDY is a 17 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brandon Michael Chase
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRANDON is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Alexis K McNeal
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ALEXIS is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Natalie Mahlin
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|153
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
NATALIE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 153 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kaydence Parrott
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|148
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
KAYDENCE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 148 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Chloe Josephine Seichrist
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
CHLOE is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Titan Alexander Comstock
|Date Missing:
|07-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Dodge CO SO Fremont
TITAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Destiny Reina Briones
|Date Missing:
|07-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DESTINY is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jessamine Mercado
|Date Missing:
|07-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSAMINE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mohamed Bishar Ismamil
|Date Missing:
|07-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MOHAMED is a 35 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Buresh
|Date Missing:
|07-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Dodge CO SO Fremont
ALEXIS is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer N Klevemann
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JENNIFER is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tyrell Michael Givens
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'05
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYRELL is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'05" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Adrieonna Mallula
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ADRIEONNA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Maliki Martin
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
MALIKI is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lennon Deneen
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LENNON is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Aiyana Prime
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AIYANA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Benjamin Karl Garrett
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'04
|Weight:
|195
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BENJAMIN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'04" tall and weighed 195 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jace D Siemer
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blue
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blue hair and Brown eyes.
Shawn Michael Wasser
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|26
|Current Age:
|26
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHAWN is a 26 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Dabiel Salado-lorenzo
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DABIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Narcese P Roubideaux
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
NARCESE is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Keyera R Hayden
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
KEYERA is a 28 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zackary Furler
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ZACKARY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Jajuan Carter
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|124
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAJUAN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 124 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Steven Roy Powell
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|285
|Agency:
|McCook PD
STEVEN is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 285 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Armand J Shaw
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|90
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ARMAND is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 90 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sara Smith
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SARA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Korvante L Hill
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KORVANTE is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Justin Dean Whitney
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|38
|Current Age:
|38
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JUSTIN is a 38 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Jamarion L Carter
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tylan Hawkins
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLAN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Roxanna J Robinson
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|51
|Current Age:
|51
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|168
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ROXANNA is a 51 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 168 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Caden Daniel Willis
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CADEN is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Francisco Becerra-garcia
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|30
|Current Age:
|30
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lexington PD
FRANCISCO is a 30 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gracie Gutierrez
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|109
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRACIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 109 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Heavenly Tyler
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'09
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HEAVENLY is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'09" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alfred B Williams
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALFRED is a 35 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Paul Andrew Gibbs
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PAUL is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zymira Iyanna Royal
|Date Missing:
|07-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ZYMIRA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Estrellita Hernandez-aguilar
|Date Missing:
|07-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ESTRELLITA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aja Sheridan
|Date Missing:
|07-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|116
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
AJA is a 13 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Devon Shaw
|Date Missing:
|07-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
DEVON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Antonietta Patrizzia Lloyd
|Date Missing:
|07-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|201
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTONIETTA is a 35 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 201 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Ryan Jeffrey Harger
|Date Missing:
|07-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|39
|Current Age:
|39
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RYAN is a 39 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Noah Lawson
|Date Missing:
|07-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|21
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NOAH is a 21 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elizabeth Arnold
|Date Missing:
|07-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
ELIZABETH is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Chevy Lee McCormick
|Date Missing:
|07-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHEVY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jacihen W Williams
|Date Missing:
|07-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACIHEN is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ali Abdullahi
|Date Missing:
|07-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALI is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kaidyn Taylor Danczak
|Date Missing:
|07-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KAIDYN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Danielle Faye Berger
|Date Missing:
|06-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|98
|Agency:
|Gering PD
DANIELLE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 98 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Azireya Quevedo
|Date Missing:
|06-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AZIREYA is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jamease M Abrahamson
|Date Missing:
|06-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMEASE is a 12 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Natalie Flores
|Date Missing:
|06-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|177
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
NATALIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 177 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Javier Pol Lares
|Date Missing:
|06-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JAVIER is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Briana Eddy-white
|Date Missing:
|06-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Colfax CO SO Schuyler
BRIANA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lillybeth J Pokett
|Date Missing:
|06-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LILLYBETH is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Monte R Meadows
|Date Missing:
|06-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MONTE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Mary K Bruber
|Date Missing:
|06-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|44
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARY is a 44 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Izia Luis Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|06-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
IZIA is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.