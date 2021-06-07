Plainview man killed in hit-and-run while walking north along US 20

Authorities in northeast Nebraska are asking the public for help in solving a fatal hit-and-run police say occurred early Monday morning near Plainview.

A motorist on U.S. 20 called the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shortly after midnight Monday morning to report a body along the roadway near 535th Avenue, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Investigators from four agencies have determined that Kolawole Akin Akinnigbagbe, 57, of Plainview, was struck by a car and killed while walking along the north shoulder of the highway, according to the news release. The vehicle left the scene.

Deputies are conducting an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at 402-329-6346.

