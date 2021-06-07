 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plainview man killed in hit-and-run while walking north along US 20
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Plainview man killed in hit-and-run while walking north along US 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities in northeast Nebraska are asking the public for help in solving a fatal hit-and-run police say occurred early Monday morning near Plainview. 

A motorist on U.S. 20 called the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shortly after midnight Monday morning to report a body along the roadway near 535th Avenue, according to a sheriff's office news release. 

Investigators from four agencies have determined that Kolawole Akin Akinnigbagbe, 57, of Plainview, was struck by a car and killed while walking along the north shoulder of the highway, according to the news release. The vehicle left the scene.

Deputies are conducting an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at 402-329-6346. 

Iowa man charged with kidnapping South Sioux City woman
Gun parts found at Lincoln man's home after officers recover 'ghost gun' in traffic stop, police say
Lincoln police investigating a seemingly random stabbing
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News