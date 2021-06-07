Plainview man killed in hit-and-run while walking along US 20

Authorities in northeast Nebraska are asking the public for help in solving a fatal hit-and-run police say occurred early Monday morning near Plainview.

A motorist on U.S. 20 called the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shortly after midnight Monday to report a body along the roadway, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Officials say Kolawole Akin Akinnigbagbe, 57, of Plainview, was struck by a car and killed while walking along the north shoulder of the highway. The vehicle left the scene.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at 402-329-6346.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.