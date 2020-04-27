Plaintiffs drop lawsuit alleging Nelnet improperly canceled repayment plans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Attorneys representing a woman who accused Nelnet of canceling her income-based student loan repayment program before the deadline to renew it agreed to dismiss the class-action lawsuit Monday.

Documents produced by the Lincoln-based federal student loan servicing company during the federal trial showed Nelnet canceled an interest capitalization on a loan held by Jessica Olsen in 2015.

Olsen, of Oregon, sued Nelnet in 2018 after she said the company canceled her repayment plan 10 days before the Feb. 10, 2015, deadline to renew it.

At that time, Olsen said Nelnet capitalized her accrued interest, adding $8,700 to her loan and placing her on a standard repayment plan requiring her to pay $968.10 each month for a decade.

When she couldn't make payments, she alleged a Nelnet representative later advised her to place her loan in forbearance, which stopped payments, but again accrued interest to the capital of her loan.

The practice was one her attorneys alleged allowed Nelnet to increase the number of borrowers in its portfolio, while decreasing the number of borrowers who successfully discharged their loans — a tactic other federal student loan servicers in the U.S. have been accused of deploying.