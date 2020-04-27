Plaintiffs drop lawsuit alleging Nelnet improperly canceled repayment plans

Attorneys representing a woman who accused Nelnet of canceling her income-based student loan repayment program before the deadline to renew it agreed to dismiss the class-action lawsuit Monday.
Documents produced by the Lincoln-based federal student loan servicing company during the federal trial showed Nelnet canceled an interest capitalization on a loan held by Jessica Olsen in 2015.
Olsen, of Oregon, sued Nelnet in 2018 after she said the company canceled her repayment plan 10 days before the Feb. 10, 2015, deadline to renew it.
At that time, Olsen said Nelnet capitalized her accrued interest, adding $8,700 to her loan and placing her on a standard repayment plan requiring her to pay $968.10 each month for a decade.
When she couldn't make payments, she alleged a Nelnet representative later advised her to place her loan in forbearance, which stopped payments, but again accrued interest to the capital of her loan.
The practice was one her attorneys alleged allowed Nelnet to increase the number of borrowers in its portfolio, while decreasing the number of borrowers who successfully discharged their loans — a tactic other federal student loan servicers in the U.S. have been accused of deploying.
The lawsuit drew others who reported similar situations, and last July, U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard allowed the class-action suit to move forward, saying Olsen and Teri Smith, another lead plaintiff, had a right to seek damages.
But in a brief submitted to the court in March, Nelnet produced records that showed the interest payments for Olsen's loan had previously been canceled, and the "partial financial hardship" she failed to recertify in 2015 had been retroactively reversed years before she sued the company.
Charles Kaplan of the Perry, Guthery, Haase and Gessford law firm in Lincoln, representing Nelnet, also said the second interest capitalization Olsen described at the conclusion of the three-month forbearance never took place.
Nelnet said Smith, who voluntarily left the case, also did not see an interest capitalization at the conclusion of her forbearance in 2018.
On Monday, Gerrard accepted a joint motion to dismiss the case from Olsen's attorneys, including Omaha lawyer Dave Domina, and Nelnet's legal team.
"(Olsen) has reviewed documents produced by (Nelnet) in discovery and is satisfied that the facts represented in (Nelnet's) Motion to Dismiss are accurate, i.e., that any interest capitalization was canceled in 2015," a withdrawal motion filed with the court Monday reads.
