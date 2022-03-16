Pine Lake Road reopened after Lincoln police presence forced roadway closed

A stretch of Pine Lake Road between 34th and 40th streets reopened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday after police presence had forced the roadway to be closed for about an hour.

LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said little information was available on the incident that forced the closure.

He said officers initially responded to a reported domestic disturbance near Pine Lake Road and 38th Street at 2:46 a.m. Police didn't close the road until around 5:20 a.m.

The last LPD unit on scene left the area shortly after 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

