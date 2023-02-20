Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed Matthew Mellor of Lincoln as Lancaster County's next district court judge.
Mellor, 40, currently is a deputy Lancaster County Attorney in the criminal division prosecuting felony drug cases and crimes against children. He started his legal career as a deputy with the Seward County Attorney’s Office.
Mellor earned his law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law.
At a nominating commission hearing, Mellor said in 2008 he moved to Lincoln with his wife to go to law school and has dedicated his career to public service.
He said he's been in district courts almost on a daily basis for the past 10 years.
Pillen announced the appointment in a press release Friday.
The vacancy is due to Judge Robert Otte's retirement in late November.
