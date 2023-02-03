Gov. Jim Pillen will pick between two attorneys with public-service jobs to be the next district court judge in Lancaster County.
Following a public hearing Wednesday, the Judicial Nominating Commission forwarded two candidates — Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Jennifer Huxoll of Palmyra, who works in the Civil Litigation Bureau; and Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Matthew Mellor of Lincoln, who works in the criminal division — according to a press release from Pillen's office.
Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Daniel Zieg of Bennet, who leads the civil division, also had applied for the job.
Huxoll told the commission members that she has experience in many areas of law commonly handled in district court, from family and criminal law to employment law disputes and environmental law to contract and property law, constitutional challenges and election law.
She said she believes she could hit the ground running.
"I love exploring new questions of law, drilling down to the basic principles, learning the elements and pulling threads to flesh out all the critical parts of the argument," Huxoll said.
Mellor said in 2008 he moved to Lincoln with his wife to go to law school and has dedicated his career to public service, first at the Seward County Attorney's Office and now at the Lancaster County Attorney's Office.
He said he's been in district courts almost on a daily basis for the past 10 years, though he acknowledged there are areas of law he would need to learn, like civil and family law.
"My responsibility is protecting the rights of all parties involved and not just the interest of the state when prosecuting cases," Mellor said.
Pillen next will meet with both of the candidates before making his decision.
The vacancy is due to Judge Robert Otte's retirement in late November.
