One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pickup truck towing a Jet Ski through downtown Lincoln on Friday morning.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian at 10:22 a.m. near 13th and M streets and left the scene, according to a tweet by the Lincoln Police Department.

Police are currently working to identify the vehicle and its driver. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or eclopton@journalstar.com.

City desk intern

2019 city desk intern at the Journal Star

