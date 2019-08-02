One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pickup truck towing a Jet Ski through downtown Lincoln on Friday morning.
The vehicle struck the pedestrian at 10:22 a.m. near 13th and M streets and left the scene, according to a tweet by the Lincoln Police Department.
Police are currently working to identify the vehicle and its driver. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.