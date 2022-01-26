Pickup truck, $100,000 machine stolen from siding contractor in Lincoln

A local siding contractor company is missing six figures' worth of equipment after the business was burglarized over the weekend, according to Lincoln Police.

Capt. Todd Kocian said Innovations Siding and Windows reported Monday that its building, at 5011 S. 16th St., was broken into sometime between Friday night and Monday morning.

Kocian said the burglars pried a portion of the building's siding near a door and ultimately entered the business before stealing a pickup truck, trailer and a siding machine worth more than $100,000.

Kocian said the truck, a white 2009 GMC Sierra, is worth around $20,000. The siding machine was already inside the $15,000 enclosed trailer, which the burglars hooked up to the GMC before leaving through a garage door, Kocian said.

In total, the stolen machinery is worth $135,000. Both the truck and trailer are outfitted with Innovations' logo.

Kocian said police are gathering video evidence from nearby businesses, and an investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

