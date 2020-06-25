Pickup driver faces felony assault allegation for hitting Lincoln skateboarder, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 58-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree assault after allegedly hitting a skateboarder in the street with his pickup.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the victim, a 24-year-old man, had been skateboarding west on J Street near 25th Street just before 7 p.m. Tuesday when the pickup came up behind him.

He told police he tried to move over, but a line of parked cars preventing him from immediately moving to the curb.

The skateboarder said the truck honked at him, so he flipped off the driver.

Bonkiewicz said that's when, according to witnesses, the truck sped toward and collided with the skateboarder, knocking him to the ground and damaging his skateboard.

He said the man drove away without stopping or checking if the skateboarder was OK.

Witnesses gave police a description of the pickup, including its license plate number, which led police to the driver, David Warneke, Bonkiewicz said. Police arrested him Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

