Pharmacy burglaries in Lincoln, Hickman thought to be linked, sheriff says

An unidentified man who broke into a Hickman pharmacy early Wednesday morning is thought to be linked to a similar instance that happened minutes later at a pharmacy in Lincoln, according to law enforcement.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said a man wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and white shoes broke into Meadowlark Pharmacy, 520 Prairie View Lane, at around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Wagner said the man caused around $900 in damage to the Hickman store's front door and made off with a black trashcan containing an unknown amount of stolen narcotics.

Minutes later, police responded to an alarm call at Stockwell Pharmacy near 27th and Stockwell streets in Lincoln, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said. The burglars in that case entered the business after shattering a window, she said, but ultimately didn't steal anything.

Police haven't released a description of any suspects in the Lincoln break-in, but Wagner said his office is "pretty sure" the instance is connected to the burglary in Hickman.

