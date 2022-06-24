 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peru man arrested week after shooting neighbor during dispute, authorities say

Authorities on Friday arrested a 58-year-old Peru man accused of shooting his neighbor during a dispute Saturday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. 

Guadalupe DeLaCruz turned himself into the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning, nearly a week after the shooting in the 1200 block of Sixth Street in Peru, the patrol said in a news release.

Guadalupe DeLaCruz

DeLaCruz

Last weekend, DeLaCruz entered 25-year-old Mark Dupre's fenced-in backyard with a handgun as Dupre hosted a pool party with 15 to 20 others, including some children, according to the affidavit for DeLaCruz's arrest.

DeLaCruz told investigators he had gone to his neighbor's house to complain about the noise, but was met with threats from Dupre and a 22-year-old man who was attending the party.

DeLaCruz fired his gun at least twice, striking Dupre once, according to the release. A second shot toward the 22-year-old missed, the State Patrol said. 

Party attendees disputed DeLaCruz's account of events, investigators said in court records, saying that Dupre and the 22-year-old hadn't poised a threat to DeLaCruz before the shooting. 

Dupre, who was taken to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries, has since been released.

DeLaCruz was charged in Nemaha County Court with first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempt of a Class 2 felony and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, according to court filings. 

He is being held at the Nemaha County Jail. 

