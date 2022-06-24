Peru man arrested week after shooting neighbor amid dispute, authorities say

Authorities on Friday arrested a 58-year-old Peru man accused of shooting his neighbor amid a dispute, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Guadalupe DeLaCruz turned himself into the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning, nearly a week after a shooting in the 1200 block of Sixth Street in Peru, the patrol said in a news release.

Last weekend, DeLaCruz entered 25-year-old Mark Dupre's house with a handgun amid a dispute between the neighbors, firing twice and striking Dupre once, according to the news release. The second shot missed an unidentified person in the home.

Dupre, who was taken to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries, has since been released from the hospital.

DeLaCruz was charged in Nemaha County Court with first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, child abuse and carrying a concealed weapon

There were several people on Dupre’s property, including children, at the time of the incident, the state patrol said.

The nature of the dispute that preceded the shooting is unclear.

DeLaCruz is being held at the Nemaha County jail.

