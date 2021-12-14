 Skip to main content
Person dies in house fire west of Raymond; two dogs rescued, sheriff says
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a fire Monday night weren't able to locate the man who called in the blaze, indicating it originated in the attic.

Fire crews who responded to the scene found a body in the home near Northwest 84th Street and West Raymond Road shortly after 10:30 p.m., Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Wagner said authorities aren't yet sure that the body belongs to the man who reported the fire in the house's attic, but first responders didn't find anyone else at the scene. 

Two dogs were rescued from the blaze, which rendered the $300,000 home west of Raymond a total loss, Wagner said. They were transported to a local humane society after suffering from smoke inhalation, but their injuries aren't considered life-threatening. 

The caller indicated the fire's origin may have been an electrical issue, Wagner said. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. 

Medical examiners will perform an autopsy Tuesday in an effort to identify the deceased person. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

