'People's lives are at stake' — Lincoln police sound alarm after spike in drug overdoses

Sixty-two of LPD's 358 sworn officers carry the drug in their patrol cars, spread out over different shifts and areas of the city. Officers deployed Narcan seven times in 2020, as Lincoln logged 133 non-fatal overdoses.

The emergency treatment had been used at least five times in 2021 before the spike in calls this weekend. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist credited LPD's swift responses over the weekend — and the availability of Narcan to officers, which the department hopes to increase -- for saving lives.

Bonkiewicz brought attention to a list of the primary roles he said law enforcement should play in responding to the opioid epidemic, both in Lincoln and nationally, placing an emphasis on emergency response and public safety.

As departments navigate policing the epidemic, Bonkiewicz said they need to signal to the public an interest in helping victims of overdoses, rather than punishing them. He called on agencies to develop relationships with those who suffer from overdoses that extend beyond an initial encounter with police.